Photo of officer on stage at Minneapolis Trump rally not officer involved in George Floyd's death

None of the four Minneapolis police officers fired following the death of George Floyd were present at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Minneapolis last October, despite rumors on social media, FOX 9 has confirmed.

Photos began circulating Tuesday purporting to show Derek Chauvin, one of the officers who was fired, on stage at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally last October. Minneapolis Police Union President Lt. Bob Kroll, who spoke at the rally, said the officer in the photo is not Chauvin.

Chauvin has been identified as the officer seen in a bystander video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd repeatedly says, “I can’t breathe.” Floyd eventually lost consciousness and later died at the Hennepin County Medical Center. His death has sparked national outrage and protests.