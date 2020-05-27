Expand / Collapse search

Photo of officer on stage at Minneapolis Trump rally not officer involved in George Floyd's death

Published 
Death of George Floyd
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - None of the four Minneapolis police officers fired following the death of George Floyd were present at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Minneapolis last October, despite rumors on social media, FOX 9 has confirmed. 

Photos began circulating Tuesday purporting to show Derek Chauvin, one of the officers who was fired, on stage at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally last October. Minneapolis Police Union President Lt. Bob Kroll, who spoke at the rally, said the officer in the photo is not Chauvin. 

President Trump invites Minneapolis police officers on stage at rally

Members of the Minneapolis police force took to the stage Thursday night as President Trump held a rally in Minneapolis. Lt. Bob Kroll, the head of the Minneapolis police union, was asked to address the crowd for a short time.

Chauvin has been identified as the officer seen in a bystander video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd repeatedly says, “I can’t breathe.” Floyd eventually lost consciousness and later died at the Hennepin County Medical Center. His death has sparked national outrage and protests