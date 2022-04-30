Minneapolis pet resource center asks for donations amid pet food, supply shortages

Pet owners may have noticed their furry friend's favorite foods are harder to find at the grocery store, and donation centers are feeling that impact, too.

The North Minneapolis Pet Resource Center is a place where pet parents can get what they need to make sure their fur-ever friends don't go hungry. The non-profit opened three years ago to support the families in north Minneapolis that were surrendering their pets just due to a lack of resources.

"I live on the north side myself, so I really wanted to support my neighbors and their pets," said Shannon Glenn, who runs the center and also serves as executive director of My Pitbull is Family.

But the resource center itself is now suffering from a lack of resources. The supply room is empty, and the center is down to its last cans of food.

"It's been extremely difficult to find canned cat and dog food. Also, clumping cat litter seems to be something we're always running out of," Glenn explained. "With the lack of resources here on the north side for people and pets, and shelves being bare at box stores, it might be difficult for families."

The pet resource center even makes deliveries to local families who don't have transportation or are homebound. They typically provide enough pet supplies to last a month, but they’re running out of items.

"We did Saturday deliveries, and none of our deliveries received litter just because we didn't have any," Glenn said.

The non-profit is a part of a Rescue Bank, a national program that allows it to buy buy food and supplies at a discounted rate. However, supply chain issues have hit the pet food industry -- between aluminum shortages and more people adopting pets during the pandemic. That means when pet food is on the shelves, it's often more expensive and not necessarily a pet owner’s preferred brand, especially for pets on special diets.

"If the cats are very particular about their pate food or the type of brand that they can eat and we don't have it, we often have to either compromise and do something similar. Or oftentimes, that family isn't able to pick up supplies from us," she said.

Glenn is now calling on paw-some pet lovers across the Twin Cities to pitch in. The center accepts unopened, unexpired pet food and gently used pet supplies, as well as monetary donations.

"We do get some donations in, which is really fantastic, but we could always use more," Glenn said.

Donations can be dropped off during the center’s hours of operation: Tuesdays and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make a large supply donation, email Supplies@mypitbullisfamily.org. To make a monetary donation, go to the non-profit’s website.