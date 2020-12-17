Penguins, armadillos explore closed conservatory at Como Zoo

With the Como Zoo closed once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic, zookeepers have been letting some of the animals roam around the conservatory.

The zoo shared photos of African penguins and banded armadillos exploring the Holiday Flower Show.

The zoo did a similar thing in the early days of the pandemic, sharing photos of the penguins taking a field trip to see the Spring Flower Show while the zoo was closed to the public.

The Como Zoo reopened over the summer, but closed again on Nov. 20 after Gov. Tim Walz’s latest round of coronavirus-related restrictions went into effect.

There is no word yet on when the zoo will reopen.