Como Zoo reopens on July 29 with safety measures

The Como Park Zoo and Conservatory will reopen as a one-way walking path on Wednesday, July 29.

The Como Park Zoo and Conservatory will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily with the limited capacity of 250 people at a time, the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory announced Thursday afternoon.

Admission is free, but tickets must be reserved online in advance. The reservations will be first come, first serve.

The walkway has been extended from the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory that reopened last month.

Como Town will reopen with limited 1.25-hour time slots Wednesdays through Sundays. Some rides and attractions will be different due to added safety protocols. There will not be access to the zoo through Como Town. Tickets are $13.

All staff and visitors are required to wear face coverings.

Wheelchairs, strollers, and drinking fountains will not be available, but guests can bring their own as needed.