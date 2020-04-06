Como Zoo penguins take field trip to explore Spring Flower Show

article

Zookeepers at the Como Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul, Minnesota took a trio of African penguins on a field trip over the weekend while the zoo is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The zoo shared photos of the penguins exploring the Spring Flower Show at the conservatory.

The spring flower show is on hold, but staff took would be visitors on a virtual tour of the show on Facebook Live last week.