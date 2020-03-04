Pence cancels appearance at St. Paul rally to make trip to Washington state

article

Vice President Mike Pence has cancelled his appearance at a campaign rally in St. Paul on Thursday for a trip to Washington state amid a coronavirus outbreak there.

Pence and his wife Karen were scheduled to hold a "Keep America Great" rally" supporting President Trump's re-election campaign on Thursday at the InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront.

However, officials now say only Karen Pence will appear at the St. Paul event. Mike Pence will head to Washington as the state works to contain the COVID-19 outbreak which has killed 10 people -- most in a nursing home near Seattle. Pence has been tapped by President Trump to lead the U.S. task force on the coronavirus.

The rally with Karen Pence is still scheduled for Thursday evening at 5 p.m.

Karen Pence is also scheduled to stop in Onalaska, Wisconsin before the St. Paul rally for a "Women for Trump" event there.