A pedestrian walking along I-694 in Maple Grove after dark was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night, officials report.

Minnesota State Patrol says the pedestrian, a 39-year-old Brooklyn Park man, was walking in the right-center lane of traffic near Hemlock Lane when he was hit by a Jeep Liberty heading eastbound, around 9:15 p.m.

It's unclear why the man was walking along the highway.