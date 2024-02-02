Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Hudson

article

A 39-year-old man was killed after being struck by a car after he was walking in the middle of the road in Hudson, Wisconsin.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to County Road N near Baker Road. Upon arrival, law enforcement found a pickup truck with front end damage and a pedestrian lying in the roadway.

Authorities say that the driver, a 19-year-old woman, was traveling westbound on County Road N when the crash occurred. Evidence from the scene indicates that the man was walking near the center of the road when he was struck, law enforcement said.

Lifesaving measures were taken on the man, and he was then transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

The crash is currently under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.