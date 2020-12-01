Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian in critical condition after St. Paul hit-and-run crash

St. Paul police are investigating a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Rice Street and Milford Street. (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition, according to St. Paul police.

The incident happened around 8:31 p.m. on Rice Street near the intersection of Rice and Milford Street. The suspect vehicle, a silver van, left westbound on Milford St, according to police.

The pedestrian, a woman, is in critical condition.

The case remains under investigation. Authorities are interviewing witnesses and trying to collect any video of the incident.