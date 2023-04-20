Pearl Jam announces Xcel Energy Center tour dates this summer

Touring in support of their 11th studio album Gigaton, Pearl Jam has announced a scattering of dates across the Midwest, including two stops in St. Paul.

The band will perform Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, Aug. 31 and again on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Fans part of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club that has been around since the band’s inception can begin purchasing pre-sale seats now.

General public tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which requires advance registration in order to participate. Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration, beginning April 20 at 12 p.m. and ending on Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m. Public sales begin on April 28 at 10 a.m.

A total of nine shows will span across St. Paul, Chicago, Indianapolis, Fort Worth and Austin.

As-is becoming more common since Taylor Swift nearly broke the Internet offering presale tickets for her Eras Tour, the band will add safeguards to deter resellers, including making tickets non-transferable.

The band will also be offering "PJ Premium tickets" that are located in a variety of preferred locations and account for approximately 10 percent of ticket inventory per show.

According to the announcement, the premium seats will be priced at "market rate to offset increased touring costs while also keeping prices low for the rest of the ticket inventory."

Pearl Jam will use "all-in pricing" meaning the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price, fees included.