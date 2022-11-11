Expand / Collapse search

Taylor Swift adds second tour stop in Minneapolis this summer

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:28AM
Entertainment
FOX 9
article

NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Taylor Swift has added a second show in Minneapolis this summer for The Eras Tour

Initially, Swift announced she'd be performing at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, June 24, 2023, but this week she added a second show, on Friday, June 23, 2023, at U.S. Bank Stadium

The Eras Tour kicks off in March 2023 and comes on the heels of her new album "Midnights," which led to Swift becoming the first artist to claim Billboard Hot 100's top 10 songs in a single week