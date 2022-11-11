Taylor Swift adds second tour stop in Minneapolis this summer

article

Taylor Swift has added a second show in Minneapolis this summer for The Eras Tour.

Initially, Swift announced she'd be performing at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, June 24, 2023, but this week she added a second show, on Friday, June 23, 2023, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Eras Tour kicks off in March 2023 and comes on the heels of her new album "Midnights," which led to Swift becoming the first artist to claim Billboard Hot 100's top 10 songs in a single week.