Patrick McGovern's Pub in St. Paul catches fire from downed power lines

The Brief A fire broke out in the attic space of Patrick McGovern's Pub late Friday night. The St. Paul Fire Department said the fire started when downed power lines made contact with the building. Patrick McGovern's Pub said on social media the power lines were downed by a driver who crashed a vehicle into a transformer and fled the scene.



An iconic St. Paul bar and restaurant is severely damaged after downed power lines started a fire in the building's turret.

What we know

The St. Paul Fire Department said crews responded to Patrick McGovern's Pub on West 7th Street in St. Paul just before midnight on Friday.

Firefighters then extinguished the fire in the attic space.

The pub posted that the fire was caused by a "careless driver" who struck a transformer and fled the scene.

The downed power lines then made contact with the building, which investigators believe started the blaze, according to the St. Paul Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, but the fire department said the building suffered "extensive water damage."

The building at West 7th Street and Chestnut was built in 1888 and has hosted Patrick McGovern's Pub since 1982, according to the company's website.

What we don't know

Patrick McGovern's Pub has not yet discussed when or how it plans to reopen.

Police have not released details on the driver suspected of causing the crash that sparked the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.