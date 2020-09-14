'Part of the solution': Deluxe to relocate headquarters to downtown Minneapolis after summer of unrest

article

A Shoreview-based business technology company announced it is moving its headquarters to downtown Minneapolis.

Deluxe will relocate to the old TCF Bank Building located on the 800 block of Marquette Avenue. The company says the move is expected to generate more than 5,000 new jobs.

Deluxe Corporation was founded in St. Paul more than 100 years ago. It is best known for inventing the checkbook.

Today, it is considered to be a pioneer in the business technology industry.

Monday afternoon’s announcement follows a summer of civil unrest in Minneapolis. Just weeks ago, a number of buildings downtown were damaged during rioting and looting.

While some businesses have decided to leave the city, Deluxe CEO Barry McCarthy says that the company is looking to deepen its commitment to the community.

“Honestly, there were certainly a number of voices that suggested otherwise, but our company decided to double down on our resolve to be part of the solution and bringing jobs to the heart of the city was one way that we could meaningfully be part of the solution, we couldn’t think of a more powerful way to be part of the solution,” said McCarthy.

Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey were also on hand for the announcement. The Mayor said Deluxe’s move to Minneapolis signals a strong and sustainable future for the business community and the health of the downtown core.

Deluxe sold its corporate campus in Shoreview and construction will begin soon on the 90,000 square foot space downtown Minneapolis.

McCarthy mentioned today that the state has offered modest assistance to help the company build out its facilities.

The new Deluxe headquarters is expected to open by next fall.