Paralyzed Bloomington football player heads to Colorado to begin rehab

The family of injured Bloomington football player Ethan Glynn says the young athlete is entering the next phase of his recovery, after being paralyzed during a game.

In a CaringBridge update, Glynn's family says Ethan has been moved from Hennepin County Medical Center after 27 days in the hospital to begin rehab at Craig Hospital in Colorado.

"He met a lot of his team & began to get settled into his room," the post reads. "Today he continues to meet the rest of his team & get acclimated to his new routines. Absolutely LOVES everything about it!"

Glynn was hospitalized during Bloomington-Jefferson's season opener on Sept. 2. After a tackle in the first quarter of the game, Ethan lost feeling below his shoulders.

His family said Ethan suffered a severe neck and spinal cord injury. He has since undergone multiple surgeries. Since then, his family has been by his side as he gets on the road to recovery.

More than $200,000 has been raised in an online fundraiser to support the family and cover medical care and other costs.