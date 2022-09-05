Bloomington football player paralyzed after being hurt during game

A Bloomington high school football player suffered serious injuries, that left him reportedly paralyzed, after a game on Friday, according to web pages set up to support him.

According to a GoFundMe, which has been shared by the Jefferson Jaguars Twitter account, Ethan Glynn was unable to feel anything below his shoulders after a tackle.

The family says Ethan suffered a severe neck and spinal cord injury, and now has a long path toward recovery ahead of him.

Since being created over the weekend, the GoFundMe has raised $41,000, as of Monday morning, with the Bloomington community banding together to help Ethan and his family.

A CaringBridge page has also been set up to track Ethan's recovery. You can click here for more information.