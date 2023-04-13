Owamni chef named on TIME 100 most influential people list

article

The chef at Owamni in Minneapolis is on TIME's 100 most influential people of the year list for 2023.

Sean Sherman, also known as "the Sioux Chef," is behind the James Beard Award-winning Minneapolis restaurant. The magazine says Sherman has "had a major impact on revitalizing and revolutionizing Native cuisine in the U.S.," including at Owamni.

The publication adds the restaurant has helped Sherman expand the work of his nonprofit, North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems, and he has "galvanized a new generation of Indigenous chefs to honor their culinary heritage and to decolonize their diets."

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the Sioux Chef said he's "excited to see what doors this may open as we continue our National and International vision" with his nonprofit to "reclaim Indigenous Foodways everywhere."