Most photographed businesses in the Twin Cities: list

The popular restaurant review website Yelp has put out a list of the most photographed businesses in the Twin Cities.

Yelp says the list of 25 spots is "unlike" any other "best of" list, adding this list has the obvious local favorites but also is "chock-full of hidden gems and off-the-beaten-path joints."

It features mostly restaurants, plus a popular sculpture and a distillery.

Here's the list, according to Yelp:

Owamni in Minneapolis The Market at Malcolm Yards in Minneapolis Sanjusan in Minneapolis Sooki & Mimi in Minneapolis Martina in Minneapolis O'Shaughnessy Distillery in Minneapolis Young Joni in Minneapolis Hazelwood Food and Drinks in Bloomington Colita in Minneapolis Spoon and Stable in Minneapolis Smack Shack in Minneapolis Khâluna in Minneapolis The Butcher's Tale in Minneapolis Billy Sushi in Minneapolis Hope Breakfast Bar in St. Paul Minneapolis Sculpture Garden in Minneapolis Bar La Grassa in Minneapolis Matt's Bar in Minneapolis Hell's Kitchen in Minneapolis Gyu-Kaku Japanese in Minneapolis Mr. Paul's Supper Club in Edina Hai Hai in Minneapolis Hola Arepa in Minneapolis Red Rabbit in Minneapolis Lat14 Asian Eatery in Golden Valley