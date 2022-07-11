Expand / Collapse search

Most photographed businesses in the Twin Cities: list

By FOX 9 Staff
Restaurants
Owamni is the No. 1 most photographed business in the Twin Cities, Yelp said.  (Yelp)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The popular restaurant review website Yelp has put out a list of the most photographed businesses in the Twin Cities. 

Yelp says the list of 25 spots is "unlike" any other "best of" list, adding this list has the obvious local favorites but also is "chock-full of hidden gems and off-the-beaten-path joints." 

It features mostly restaurants, plus a popular sculpture and a distillery. 

Here's the list, according to Yelp: 

  1. Owamni in Minneapolis
  2. The Market at Malcolm Yards in Minneapolis
  3. Sanjusan in Minneapolis
  4. Sooki & Mimi in Minneapolis
  5. Martina in Minneapolis
  6. O'Shaughnessy Distillery in Minneapolis
  7. Young Joni in Minneapolis
  8. Hazelwood Food and Drinks in Bloomington
  9. Colita in Minneapolis
  10. Spoon and Stable in Minneapolis
  11. Smack Shack in Minneapolis
  12. Khâluna in Minneapolis
  13. The Butcher's Tale in Minneapolis
  14. Billy Sushi in Minneapolis
  15. Hope Breakfast Bar in St. Paul
  16. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden in Minneapolis
  17. Bar La Grassa in Minneapolis
  18. Matt's Bar in Minneapolis
  19. Hell's Kitchen in Minneapolis
  20. Gyu-Kaku Japanese in Minneapolis
  21. Mr. Paul's Supper Club in Edina
  22. Hai Hai in Minneapolis
  23. Hola Arepa in Minneapolis
  24. Red Rabbit in Minneapolis
  25. Lat14 Asian Eatery in Golden Valley

A dish of smoked trout and fresh tostada is served at Owamni by The Sioux Chef restaurant on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 in Minneapolis. (Stephen Maturen/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Stephen Maturen/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

