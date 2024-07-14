Twin Cities hit with hail and power outages: When will power be restored?

article

Storms that hit the metro area Saturday night and continued into early Sunday morning left thousands without power as Xcel Energy works to restore the outages.

Xcel Energy said in a statement released Sunday morning that its "crews are working to assess damage and safely restore power to about 75,000 customers as quickly as possible after storms brought heavy rain, lightning and straight-line winds overnight in the Twin Cities Metro area."

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Xcel Energy Outage Map reports about 1,600 outages affecting about 52,000 customers in the metro area.

Xcel said 1,250 lineworkers and support staff are working to restore power. The utility said most customers are expected to have their power restored by Monday night, but that work will continue into Tuesday.

Downed trees and large hail

The storm was also strong enough to take down trees. An image taken from Cedar Lake in Minneapolis showed one blocking the roadway Sunday morning.

Tree downed in Cedar Lake in Minneapolis Sunday morning. (Supplied)

Some trees were also taken down in south Minneapolis overnight.

Footage shot overnight shows downed trees in south Minneapolis (FOX 9). (FOX 9)

Here's a look at viewer submitted photos of the hail and some of the damage it left behind:

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Viewer submitted photo from Monticello of hail following overnight storm (Courtesy: Sara Harrington). From: Supplied

More storms in forecast

Storms will be possible late Sunday night and into Monday morning across Minnesota.

A few storms may linger here and there throughout the day Monday as well.

After Monday, the weather will turn rather quiet with highs cooling slightly and likely peaking in the 70s to near 80 degrees on most days to come this week.