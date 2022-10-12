Over 30 pounds of meth seized from a Shakopee home

article

Three people were arrested Wednesday after law enforcement seized 31.5 pounds of methamphetamine from a home in Shakopee, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) executed a search warrant at a Shakopee home. They searched a wooded area near the house and discovered meth, packaged in one-pound bags, buried in water coolers, according to the press release.

Law enforcement also searched a garden shed on the property and discovered evidence of a "liquid methamphetamine conversion lab." The lab included a cooking stove, large pots and large strainers, which all had residue that tested positive for meth, according to the press release.

The sheriff’s office said meth is often smuggled into the country in liquid form and is converted to crystal form before being packaged and sold on the market.

Three men were arrested during the search. Law enforcement officers say they believe the men may be from Mexico and in the United States illegally. They are currently held in Scott County Jail, the press release states.

The MRVDTF investigation began several weeks ago after agents seized approximately one-quarter pound of meth in Blue Earth County. Through investigation, agents learned the meth was coming from the home that was later searched in Shakopee.

In total, MRVDT agents seized a total of 35 pounds between the two search warrants.

This is an ongoing investigation, further details are not being released at this time, the sheriff’s office said.