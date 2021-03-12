Over 20% of Minnesotans have at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Over 20% of Minnesota’s population now has at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, state data shows.

As of March 10, 1,163,483 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 660,019 are fully vaccinated, which is 20.6% and 11.9% of the state’s population respectively, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. MDH’s vaccine data lags by several days.

Nearly 72% of seniors have at least one dose of the vaccine.

This week, Minnesota began its next vaccination phase, weeks ahead of schedule. The new eligibility includes 1.8 million people with underlying health conditions and frontline essential workers.

Walz said Friday he will expand vaccine eligibility to all Minnesotans before May 1, President Joe Biden’s deadline for doing so. However, that does not guarantee there will be enough vaccine supply for everyone to get one on that date.

Minnesotans are encouraged to sign up on the state’s Vaccine Connector website to be notified when they are eligible for a vaccine.

Meanwhile, Minnesota health officials reported 1,107 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths on Friday. The state has now seen 495,208 COVID-19 cases and 6,737 deaths since the pandemic began over one year ago.

The 1,107 newly reported cases were out of 36,269 tests, a 3.1% positivity rate.

Of the 13 newly reported deaths, six were residents in long-term care facilities. The age range of the deaths was 55-89 years old.

There are currently 240 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, 66 of whom are in the ICU.