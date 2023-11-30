Over 150 animals perish in western Wisconsin barn fire

article

More than 150 animals were killed in a barn fire in western Wisconsin early Wednesday morning.

The City of Rice Lake Fire Department said crews responded to a call just before 4 a.m. after someone reported a barn fully engulfed in flames in the Township of Oak Grove. At the scene, crews reported seeing a two-story barn with its roof collapsed and heavy flames.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, but officials estimated 150 goats, some chickens, a horse, and a cow were killed in the blaze. Thankfully, two horses and three hogs escaped the barn prior to firefighters arriving, according to the press release.

At the time of the blaze, the barn was being used to house livestock, feed and hay. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.