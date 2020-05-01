Order allows temporary food truck operations at up to 6 Minnesota highway rest stops

article

Food trucks will be allowed to operate at a small amount of highway rest areas in Minnesota following a new executive order from Gov. Tim Walz.

It is an effort to connect truck drivers with fresh food options as restaurants have closed or are reduced to only take-out and delivery service.

'[C]ommercial truck drivers are faced with an increasing inability to find complete, nutritious, and freshly prepared meals while they are providing the critical and essential function of delivering goods and supplies," read the order.

The order allows the Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner to designate up to six highway rest areas for temporary food truck operations while the stay-at-home order is in place. The commissioner would also have to develop a process to create temporary permits for the food trucks.

The order is effective immediately once it receives approval from the Minnesota Executive Council.

FOX 9 has reached out to MnDOT for a list of the highway stops where food trucks will be allowed to operate.