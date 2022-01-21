One dead, two injured in shooting in Cedar-Riverside neighborhood

Minneapolis police say one person is dead following a shooting Thursday night in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

Police say they responded to a call of people from one car firing at people in another near the 500 block of 15th Avenue South.

When police arrived on scene they found an adult male laying in the streets. Officers provided aid, but the man died at the scene.

Two additional victims were found with gunshot wounds, but are expected to survive.

Police say they think the three people shot were all in the same car.

At this time police believe the suspects and the victims were known to each other.

