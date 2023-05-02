One dead in single-vehicle crash in Anoka County

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a man was found dead after his car struck a light pole in Columbus late Monday night.

The sheriff’s office says they received a call around 11:59 p.m. from a third party saying they had been contacted by someone who said they had just been in a car crash.

The sheriff’s office pinged the phone of the person who had reported being in the car crash and located him in the 5400 block of 197th Street.

When responders arrived at the scene, they found a man in a pickup truck that had rolled on its side. The pickup had left the road and struck a light pole.

First responders rendered aid to the victim, but he died at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. The medical examiner will release the victim’s identity.