One dead following shooting in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood

A man in his 20s was shot and killed in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood early Wednesday, according to St. Paul police.

Police say they responded to a call of a person shot on the 700 block of Edmund Street early Wednesday morning.

When they arrived on the scene, officers located the victim and began rendering aid. St. Paul Fire medics transported the victim to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they do not have a suspect in custody at this time.