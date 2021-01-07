One dead following crash involving a stolen car in St. Paul

article

St. Paul police say one person is dead following a crash involving a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Minnehaha Avenue East and Atlantic Street, when a person driving a stolen car broadsided another car.

A woman who was in the car that was hit died and another woman in that car was taken to Regions Hospital, where she is in stable condition, according to police. Additionally, police say two people in the stolen car fled from the scene.

Police have not specified who died or how many people were in each car.

They expect to release more information this morning.