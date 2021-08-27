Omar among representatives calling for increase in U.S. refugee admissions

article

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar is among a group of congress members calling for President Joe Biden to increase the capacity for the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program amid the crisis in Afghanistan.

"After decades of disastrous U.S. intervention in Afghanistan, one thing is clear: we have a moral responsibility to provide safe harbor and refuge for the Afghan people," read the letter.

Representatives Barbara Lee of California and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York led the effort. Omar was among 66 representatives who signed on to the letter. They are pushing for Biden to raise the cap to 200,000 for the next fiscal year, a decision which must be determined before Oct. 1.

In May, Biden increased the refugee admissions cap to 62,500 for the 2021 fiscal year and expressed a goal to raise admissions to 125,000 for the 2022 fiscal year.

According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, 65 refugees from Afghanistan are expected to come to Minnesota by the end of September. About half have already arrived.