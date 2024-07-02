Expand / Collapse search
Olympic champions Suni Lee, Simone Biles head to Paris for 2024 Summer Games

By
Published  July 2, 2024 2:34pm CDT
Olympics
FOX 9

Suni Lee talks road to Olympics, making the team [RAW]

St. Paul native Suni Lee speaks with reporters after securing a spot on the U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics team. The five gymnasts heading to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics include Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - St. Paul native and reigning all-around gold medal champion Sunisa Lee is heading to Paris to compete for Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The U.S. Olympic gymnastic trials concluded in Minneapolis on Sunday following a string of injuries in the women’s competition. U.S. all-around silver medalist Skye Blakely suffered an Achilles injury during podium training on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Olympic contenders Kayla DiCello and Shilese Jones sustained injuries during the trials and weren't able to finish competing.

But to no surprise, Simone Biles came out on top with the highest all-around score of 117.225, followed by Lee with a score of 111.675, both securing a spot on the Olympic team. 

After an intense competition, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera were also named as members of the U.S. Olympic Women’s Gymnastics Team heading to Paris in July. Rivera, just 16 years old, is the only member who did not compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"We’re really proud of her for making this team, and we're really excited to kind of show her the ropes," Biles said of her new teammate. "And at least she doesn't have to do it alone. She has four veterans that have been there before." 

Meanwhile, Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong, who was an alternate for the Tokyo team, will be heading to Paris as the replacement athletes. The non-traveling replacement athletes are Kaliya Lincoln and Tiana Sumanasekera. 

All-around champions Suni Lee, Simone Biles heading to Paris

Simone Biles talks Olympic team, Taylor Swift [RAW]

Simone Biles speaks with reporters after making her third Olympic team. The U.S. Women's Gymnastics team heading to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics includes Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera.

Lee, the reigning all-around gold medalist, is heading to the Olympics for a second time, while Biles will be making the trip for a third time. 

The St. Paul native took home the silver team medal and the bronze in uneven bars during the Tokyo Olympics. But after suffering from kidney issues that ended her collegiate gymnastic career early, she didn’t know whether she would make another run for the Olympics. 

"I'm so, so glad that I never gave up because there were so many times where I thought about just quitting and kind of walking away from the sport because I didn't think that I would ever get to this point, and I didn't want to let myself down," Lee said Sunday, later adding, "I can’t believe that I’m here."  

Both Lee and Biles called the 2024 Olympics their "redemption tour" after things did not necessarily go their way in Tokyo. 

"This is definitely our redemption tour. I feel like we all have more to give and our Tokyo performances weren't the best. We weren't under the best circumstances either. But, I feel like we have a lot of weight on our shoulders to go out there and prove that we're better athletes. Where more mature, we're smarter, we're more consistent," Biles said during a press conference Sunday. 

The 2024 Summer Olympics are taking place in Paris from July 26–Aug. 11. 