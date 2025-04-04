Keith Ellison suing Trump administration over NIH cuts, grant terminations
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is one of several state attorneys general that are suing President Donald Trump and his administration over the disruption of NIH funding and grant terminations.
16 states suing Trump
What we know:
Minnesota is one of 16 states suing the Trump administration.
The National Institute of Health approves grants for medical and public health research. According to lawsuit documents, grant applications are being intentionally delayed, and grants already approved have been terminated.
NIH funding exceeds $100 million
Why you should care:
State officials say Minnesota’s NIH funding amounts to more than $100 million this year. That’s mostly split between the Mayo Clinic, and the University of Minnesota.
What’s next
Timeline:
On March 5, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction against the Trump administration, preventing it from cutting the funding as the case proceeds.
The Source: Information was provided by the State Attorney General's Office.