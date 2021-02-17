Olmsted County postpones vaccination clinic over winter weather vaccine shipment delays

Another Minnesota county has had to make changes to its COVID-19 vaccine clinic schedule this week because of vaccine shipment delays tied the severe winter weather in other parts of the country.

Olmsted County Public Health in southern Minnesota postponed its vaccine clinic scheduled for Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. due to vaccine shipment delays related to weather conditions on the east coast.

Individuals scheduled for Wednesday’s clinic were notified via email and the public health department says new appointments will be rescheduled when they receive their vaccine shipment.

St. Louis County Public Health had to cancel three COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, affecting several hundred appointments which will now have to be rescheduled.

Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday the severe winter weather in the southern U.S. and east coast is delaying vaccine shipments nationwide and "all vaccinators are experiencing difficulty receiving timely deliveries."