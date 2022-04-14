Olivia Rodrigo fans camp out in cold before Minneapolis concert

article

Snow flurries, wind gusts over 50 mph and temperatures in the 30s aren't "brutal" enough to stop Olivia Rodrigo fans from lining up to get spot in the front.

Fans couldn't be "happier" for the Grammy-winning pop star's general admission show at the Armory in Minneapolis Thursday night. "Good 4 u" if you got tickets to the sold-out show, but don't be "SOUR" if you didn't.

Doors don't open until 6:30 p.m., but fans, some who don't even have their "drivers license," have been lined up all day. Spring in Minnesota usually feels like "1 step forward, 3 steps back," but those in line came prepared – setting up tents and lawn chairs and bringing plenty of blankets and hand warmers to stay warm.

"It wasn't too cold until 6 a.m. That's when the wind picked up, and it started snowing a little bit later," Mary Schmitz said.

Mary Schmitz, first in line for Olivia Rodrigo show in Minneapolis

Schmitz spoke to FOX 9 with her head poked out of her tent, wearing a blanket sweater. She's the first person in line.

"Everybody I know is like ‘you are insane,’" Schmitz said. "I think it's going to be the best night of my life."

Alyssa Willis, from St. Louis Park, has been in line since 10 p.m. Wednesday. When asked why, she said "Because I love Olivia Rodrigo."

Rodrigo became a fan favorite after starring in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, where she wrote and performed one of her first hits called "All I Want." She released her debut album "SOUR" in May 2021.

