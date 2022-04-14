Thursday's weather: Cold and windy, with possible snow bursts in Minnesota

It's a gusty one.

Thursday is the most brutal day for the foreseeable future as it will be plenty cold with temperatures hovering around the low- to mid-30s with wind gusts possibly topping 50 mph. The windy weather has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory for much of the region, including the Twin Cities, through Thursday evening.

It's so windy, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is forced to use its only southwest to northeast facing runway for all its flights, which is causing delays on the tarmac.

In addition to the wind, there will also be off-and-on flurries, and with that comes the potential for snow bursts at times. Bursts of snow could lead to minor coatings of snow on grassy areas and reduce visibility briefly.

Overnight Thursday into Friday morning, it will be quite cold dipping to about 23 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Looking ahead, the temperature won't be much higher on Friday but it will feel slightly warmer because it won’t be as gusty. It will be much calmer this weekend but still chilly, with pleasant sunshine on Saturday and a high near 40. On Sunday, temperatures are forecast to be in the low 40s, with light rain and/or snow showers possible in the afternoon and evening.