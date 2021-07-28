Officials plead for blood donations amid shortage

The Minnesota Red Cross is asking for more people to donate blood as the ongoing shortage continues.

The Red Cross reached out on social media Wednesday saying that the type O blood inventory stands at just a one-day supply, which is troubling because it's the most in-demand blood type for hospitals. Health officials are asking people to schedule an appointment as soon as possible.

Additionally, there will be an expanded blood donation center at the Minnesota State Fair this year.

For more information on how you can donate, visit the Minnesota Red Cross website or Memorial Blood Centers website.