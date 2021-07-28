Minnesota State Fair unveils new attractions for 2021

The Minnesota State Fair is coming up, and organizers are giving us a peek at some new additions.

Fairgoers can look forward to seeing a new Joyful World Mural Park, showcasing the work of local artists.

Visitors can also check out a new 55-foot high roller coaster, along with a variety of new food and home and garden vendors. There will also be an expanded blood donation center, as the need is currently very high.

