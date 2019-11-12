Officials investigate sexual assault near University of Minnesota campus

Officials are investigating a sexual assault that took place early Sunday morning near the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.

According to the university's Department of Public Safety, at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, authorities were notified that a victim was approached by two male suspects at 7th Street and 12th Avenue SE. Both suspects were described as having a heavy build.

The victim was thrown to the ground and sexually assaulted before the suspects were scared off by another group.

For more safety alerts, visit the Department of Public Safety website.