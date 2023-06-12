Law enforcement officers who shot, killed man in Wisconsin standoff identified

article

The names of the two law enforcement officers involved in a deadly police shooting in St. Croix County have been released by authorities.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident From June 3rd.

Authorities say St. Croix County deputies and New Richmond police officers responded to the call along County Road CC in Star Prairie Township shortly after 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. The 911 caller reported their husband was "out of control" and was threatening to "bring his AR out," the sheriff's office says.

At the scene, police found the caller and learned that two children were still in the home with the husband. The caller said he had also threatened officers. Through the window, deputies saw the 42-year-old man, later identified as 42-year-old Tyler Abel, armed with a hunting rifle.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says they attempted to communicate with Abel, but ultimately he exited the home, armed with a rifle, to confront officers. That is when the two law enforcement officers both fire their weapons, killing Abel.

The two officers are identified as Sergeant Chase Durand, who has been with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office since 2015, and Katie Chevrier, who has 15 years of law enforcement experience and has been with the New Richmond Police Department since 2013.

Abel was identified by the Minnesota Department of Corrections as a corrections officer at the Stillwater prison.