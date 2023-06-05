Man killed by police during Wisconsin standoff was Minnesota corrections officer

The man shot and killed by law enforcement offficers in western Wisconsin over the weekend was a corrections officer in Minnesota.

In a statement on Monday, the Minnesota Department of Corrections said it was mourning the loss of corrections officer Tyler Abel, 42, who was killed during a Saturday night standoff at his home off County Road CC in Star Prairie Township, just north of New Richmond.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said they were called to Abel's home by his wife, who said Abel was "out of control" and had threatened to "bring his AR out."

When deputies and officers arrived at the home, the wife had escaped but said two children were still inside. Abel was also allegedly making threatening remarks toward officers.

Through a window, deputies spotted Abel in the home armed with a hunting rifle.

The sheriff said they tried to communicate with Abel but ultimately he came out of the house to confront officers armed with a rifle. At that point, one deputy and one officer fired shots, striking Abel.

Abel was pronounced dead at the scene. The Polk County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the use of force incident.

In a statement, Minnesota DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell wrote Abel had worked in manufacturing for 20 years before switching carers and becoming a Stillwater corrections officer in April 2022.

"I’d like to extend my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family of Corrections Officer Tyler Abel, whose death this weekend is both tragic and troubling," writes Schnell, also saying: "He worked at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater where he was well-liked and highly regarded by many staff."

Schnell says support will be made available to staff members who want it.