Sheriff: Man killed by law enforcement officers after standoff in western Wisconsin

A man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in St. Croix County, Wisconsin after 911 calls for a domestic dispute Saturday night, the sheriff reports.

St. Croix County deputies and New Richmond police officer responded to the call along County Road CC in Star Prairie Township shortly after 10:45 p.m. The 911 caller reported their husband was "out of control" and was threatening to "bring his AR out," the sheriff's office says.

At the scene, police found the caller and learned that two children were still in the home with the husband. The caller said he had also threatened officers. Through the window, deputies saw the 42-year-old man armed with a hunting rifle.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says they attempted to communicate with the man but ultimately he exited the home, armed with a rifle, to confront officers. A St. Croix deputy and a New Richmond officer both fired shots.

The man was hit and died at the scene.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is now handling the investigation. Once completed, the St. Croix County District Attorney's Office will determine if law enforcement officers acted appropriately.

The man who was killed has not yet been identified by officers.