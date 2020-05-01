Officer seriously injured during deadly police encounter in Willmar

A man is dead and a police officer is seriously injured after police responded to a domestic incident in Willmar, Minnesota Friday morning, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

At 5:40 a.m., Willmar police officers responded to a domestic incident at a home in the 800 block of Mary Avenue Southeast. When they arrived, they encountered a man inside the home. At one point, an officer suffered multiple knife wounds. During the incident, an officer deployed a Taser.

BCA investigators are looking into whether any officers used a gun during the incident. At this point, it is unclear if the man was shot or hit by the Taser. The man died at the scene. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will determine a cause and manner of death and make an identification.

An ambulance took the injured officer to a nearby hospital and was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. The officer is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

A woman at the home was also injured by the man. She received treatment at Carris Health-Rice Memorial Hospital and was released.

Authorities with the BCA are looking into whether body camera video captured the incident.

The case is under investigation by the BCA.