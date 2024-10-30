Anoka Technical College stabbing sends 1 man to hospital, another to jail

The Brief Anoka police arrested a 19-year-old man accused of stabbing another with a screwdriver on Tuesday. The stabbing reportedly happened at Anoka Technical College just after 12:15 p.m. The victim, a student at the college, was treated for a hand injury at a local hospital.



What we know

The Anoka Police Department reports its officers responded to a report of a student being stabbed at Anoka Technical College at 12:17 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police then found the weapon used in the stabbing was a screwdriver, according to the Anoka Police Department Facebook page.

The suspect, a 19-year-old man, was arrested at the scene.

The victim, also a 19-year-old man, was treated at the hospital for an injury to his hand.

What we don't know

Police have not disclosed the details of what may have led to the stabbing, or the identities of those involved.