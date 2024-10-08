Nudieland shooting: Teen defendant will face trial as adult

The Brief A mass shooting occurred on Aug. 11, 2023, at a house venue in Minneapolis known as "Nudieland". Dominic James Burris, 18, of Hinckley, is charged with one count of murder and six counts of assault during the shooting that left one dead and several injured. A motion has been granted to prosecutors to have Burris certified as an adult prior to trial.



One of two teenagers allegedly involved in a mass shooting at a house venue in Minneapolis has been certified as an adult as prosecutors seek to hold both accountable for the death of one man, and the injuring of several others.

What we know

Prosecutors have been granted a motion for presumptive adult certification for Dominic James Burris, 18, of Hinckley, who is charged with one count of murder and six counts of assault during the shooting that left one dead and several injured.

Burris was charged on April 12, 2023, following a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

On April 23, 2023, prosecutors filed a motion to have Burris certified as an adult in an upcoming trial.

As part of the motion, Dr. Jessica Miles testified on Aug. 1, 2024, saying Burris’ background, including issues with substance abuse and family instability, could have played a role in his actions.

DIY community shocked

The mass shooting happened on Aug. 11, 2023, while a local band was finishing a concert in the backyard of a house venue known as "Nudieland" – located on the 2200 block of 16th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The show was an LGBTQ+ friendly gathering with approximately 30–50 people in attendance.

When officers responded to the scene, they found seven people who suffered from gunshot wounds. One man, identified as 35-year-old Nicholas "August" Golden, suffered a gunshot wound to his back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned two people were interacting with others at the show shortly before the shooting, describing their interaction with them as "hostile" and saying the pair made "insensitive comments after learning the witnesses were lesbians."

Witnesses told police they noticed both people were flashing firearms, and when one witness pointed out the gun, one of them allegedly responded, "We’re not going to use the gun or anything, but if need be, we will," charges state.

The pair eventually left, when a witness claimed to see the two walking along a fence in the neighboring yard – seconds later, they heard gunshots coming from that direction.

The pair were then allegedly seen in the alleyway, with another witness telling authorities he followed them, and saw them meet up after the shooting.

Charges say that investigators used witness statements, forensic evidence, and video surveillance to identify the two suspects.

Police recovered eight 9mm caliber casings and one 0.380 caliber casing from the scene, indicating that two firearms were used, charges claim. Police also say DNA from one of the alleged shooters was found on cigarette butts at the scene.

Although Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty and her prosecution team accuse Burris and the second teenager of making derogatory comments about sexual orientation before the shooting, charges do not include any hate-motivated crimes.

What’s next?

A second defendant’s case is still working its way through the court system, though prosecutors have sought to certify them as an adult also.

A trial date has not yet been set.