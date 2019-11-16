'Not the end of the world': Gopher fans rally behind team after Saturday's loss

Though Gopher fans across the state are disappointed by Saturday’s loss to Iowa, many are still rowing the boat.

It wasn’t the outcome they wanted, but Gopher pride was still on display in the University of Minnesota’s Stadium Village. Even with this loss, fans say the season is not done yet.

Gopher fan Julia Bartusek was one of many who rushed the field after the team’s win against Penn State, and, even after suffering an injury in the act, she rallied for the team this weekend, too.

“It was totally worth it. I would do it again, honestly,” she said. “I rushed the field with everyone and when I jumped down - it’s a pretty big jump, it’s like 7-8 feet - I landed and then a guy landed on top of me and crushed my leg.”

Despite Saturday’s outcome, the energy at Stub and Herb’s bar didn’t go unnoticed.

“I bleed maroon... we’re season ticket holders; we just want to see them do so well,” said fan Glenn McConnach.

”I just feel like everyone’s still with the Gophers. This loss is a bummer, but it’s not the end of the world,” added fan Elizabeth Wolner.

The Gophers play Northwestern next weekend in Illinois.