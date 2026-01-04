Northstar Commuter Rail service comes to an end

article

The Brief The Northstar Commuter Rail service is carrying its last passengers on Sunday, Jan. 4. Metro Transit announced last summer that the trains would stop running due to poor ridership. Enhanced bus service will start in its place on Monday, Jan. 5.



Sunday, Jan. 4, marks the last day of service for the Northstar Commuter Rail, with special service being provided for the Vikings home game.

Northstar train service ends

Big picture view:

Last summer, metro transit announced the trains would stop running on Jan. 4 due to poor ridership.

Before the pandemic, the Northstar Line had nearly 3,000 weekday riders.

Those numbers then dropped to barely more than 400 weekly rides in 2024.

The line services the northwest metro, starting from Target Field Station and running through cities like Coon Rapids, Fridley, Anoka and Elk River before ending in Big Lake.

What's next:

In its place, an enhanced bus service is expected to start up Monday, Jan. 5th.

Metro Transit said Route 888 will serve the existing Northstar stops in in Ramsey, Anoka, Coon Rapids, and downtown Minneapolis. Trips will operate in each direction every 30 minutes during weekday rush hours (6 – 8:30 a.m. and 4 – 6:30 p.m.) and every 60 minutes midday.

