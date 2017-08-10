Thousands flock to Minnesota couple's sunflower farm for whimsy, bliss
While most of us have a dream, not all of us see it come true. But, one couple in Big Lake, Minnesota lives their dream every day for two weeks when they welcome thousands to their backyard.
Big Lake K9 Bruno takes oath
K9 Officer Bruno takes is sworn in by Big Lake, Minnesota Mayor Raeanne Danielowski.
Residents in Big Lake, Minnesota, push for slower speed limit
Residents in Big Lake, Minnesota, are pushing for a slower speed limit in one particularly busy corridor.