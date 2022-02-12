Northern Minnesota snowmobiler dies after colliding with ambulance

A man riding a snowmobile in northern Minnesota was killed on Saturday after a crash involving an ambulance.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the ambulance was on its way to a medical call shortly after 3:30 p.m. when the collision with the snowmobile occurred along Ash River Trail just east of Highway 53.

Deputies say it appears the 61-year-old man on the snowmobile was headed north on the Arrowhead snowmobile trail and was attempting to cross Ash River Trail to continue on the snowmobile trail when the crash occurred.

Emergency workers attempted to revive the man but say he was pronounced dead at the scene.