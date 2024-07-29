Northern lights could be visible in Minnesota this week

article

The northern lights could be visible across Minnesota Monday night — so long as conditions are right.

What to know

NOAA’s Storm Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) issued a geomagnetic storm watch from Monday through Wednesday, alerting of a potential G3 (strong) solar storm on Tuesday. Space weather forecasters said the watch was issued after solar activity was elevated through the weekend with multiple solar flares and associated coronal mass ejections (CME). These CMEs create the dazzling northern lights.

Typically, you can only see the northern lights near the poles, but during strong solar storms, the aurora can be visible further south, including Minnesota and beyond.

Thanks to this storm, the northern lights could be visible over Minnesota, as well as the northern United States and Canada on Monday night and early Tuesday. The green shaded spots on the map below are where the aurora could be visible, with the darker green areas on the map having the highest probability of seeing the show.

The northern lights are difficult to forecast. FOX 9's Cody Matz explains more about this here.

Aurora could be hard to see

The northern lights can be a lot more difficult to see in the summer months for a few reasons. FOX 9's Cody Matz explains:

There is a lot less darkness in the summer. The sun generally needs to be at least 15 degrees below the horizon to get past what's considered to be nautical twilight. So, you have roughly six hours total of pitch-black to be able to see them.

However, the not-so-obvious thing that can obscure the northern lights this time of year are particulates in the atmosphere that block viewing, which would be any wildfire smoke — which will be abundant Monday night — and then high moisture levels, which can also obscure the horizons. Moisture levels will be quite high through Monday night as well.

Lastly, cloud cover could also obscure the view Monday night. Increased cloud cover will be possible late Monday as storms approach from the west. So, it's unlikely we see anything, but the chances aren't zero, so may the odds be ever in your favor.

Tips for seeing the northern lights

Here are some quick facts to keep in mind when you attempt to see the northern lights: