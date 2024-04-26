Shooting at northeast Minneapolis gas station kills teen, leaves neighbors ‘shocked’

For the second time in as many months, gunfire has erupted at the gas station Augustine Lora can see from his backyard.

"It is shocking. It is totally shocking, It's kind of concerning that it's happening in the same place," Lora told FOX 9.

Police were called to the gas station in the 2600 block of University Avenue Northeast around 3 a.m. on Friday after getting reports someone had been shot.



They found a 14-year-old with gunshot wounds lying on the ground outside an SUV. The teen died a few hours later at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Investigators believe the 14-year-old was in the SUV, when someone opened fire from another car that had pulled into the parking lot.

"The whole community should be outraged. When a child is killed like this at 3:00 in the morning, it's totally unacceptable," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

Just last month, Fox 9 showed you surveillance video from a shootout between teenagers at the same gas station in late February, that nearly killed innocent bystanders.

That shooting left one of the teenagers involved critically injured.

Police arrested 17-year-old suspects who have been charged with second degree attempted murder and assault.

"We don't have information to suggest that it's a problematic property, but it's definitely a concern now there's a second incident there," said O'Hara.

Lora would like to see more police patrols near the 24-hour gas station to make sure their neighborhood is safe.

"I'm not saying we don't feel protected by them but apparently there's a lot more work to do around here for sure," said Lora.

Police did arrest a 30-year-old woman on an unrelated warrant.

They are still trying to determine how she is connected to Friday morning's shooting.