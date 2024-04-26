14-year-old boy killed in Minneapolis shooting Friday morning

A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting at a Minneapolis gas station early Friday morning, authorities said.

The Minneapolis Police Department says police responded to a report of shots being fired at a gas station on the 2600 block of University Avenue Northeast, where they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound lying on the ground outside of an SUV, a press release says.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died about three hours later. He has not yet been identified.

The preliminary investigation indicates the teenager was in an SUV with others when people in another vehicle fired gunshots, police said.

"There were no other reported injuries. The SUV was not reported stolen, and it is unknown if the suspect vehicle was stolen," the press release notes.

A woman in her 30s was arrested for an unrelated warrant. Investigators are working to determine how she is related to the shooting, police said.

"Teenagers, Kias and Hyundais, and guns have become a common recipe for violent crime and tragedy," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. "The death of a teenager out on the street is outrageous and totally unacceptable. The MPD will aggressively investigate this incident to its logical conclusion and do all we can to bring some sense of justice for the victim and his loved ones, but we all must work together to end this trend of youth violence."

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact police. People are also encouraged to report suspicious activity involving Kia or Hyundai vehicles with multiple teenagers to 911.