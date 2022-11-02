North St. Paul shooting: Police confirm one of the stabling victims has died

The man who police say fatally shot a family member in a North St. Paul home on Tuesday acted after the shooting victim stabbed two other relatives, the police department reports.

Police have since confirmed one of the stabbing victims has also since died.

According to officers, the deadly incident on Tuesday on the 2300 block of Shoshone Road involved five family members inside the home. The circumstances of what exactly led up to the violence are unclear and officers have not yet released a motive for the stabbing attack.

Police say they were called out to the home for the report of an assault shortly after 12:30 p.m. At the scene, police say they learned there were three victims: a man who had been shot, and a man and woman who had been stabbed.

The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after arriving while the stabbing victims were treated for serious injuries.

North St. Paul police investigate at a home on Tuesday. (FOX 9)

In an update on Wednesday, police say there were five people, who are all related, inside the home at the time of the attack. While the investigation is still ongoing, North St. Paul police say it appears the man who was shot was responsible for the stabbings.

Officers say they believe the shooter, who hasn't been identified, shot the man "in an attempt to stop him from causing further injuries to his family members."

However, officers add that there is still a "very active investigation." They aren't currently looking for any other suspects in the case.

Police say the case hasn't yet been submitted to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office, which would decide if charges are warranted against the shooter.

"This was a very violent, traumatic, and tragic incident for this family," writes North St. Paul Police Chief Phil Baebenroth. "I am saddened by the loss of life and our prayers are with the survivors and family members involved in this incident. I want to thank all of our North St. Paul Police Officers, the North St. Paul Fire Department, the Maplewood Police Department, the Maplewood Fire Department, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, Oakdale Police, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Lakeview Paramedics for responding to this scene, performing immediate life-saving measures on all of the injured people, and quickly getting the injured people to the hospital. I also want to thank the dispatchers at the Ramsey County ECC for their professionalism in dispatching and handling of this incident."