1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting and stabbings at North St. Paul home

A police investigation is underway on Tuesday after three people were seriously hurt in a shooting and stabbings at a North St. Paul home.

Officers responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. for a reported assault on the 2300 block of Shoshone Road, a residential neighborhood off McKnight Road North, west of Silver Lake. At the home, police say they found three people with serious injuries: a man and a woman who had been stabbed and a man who had been shot.

The man who had been shot was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. The two stabbing victims were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. Police are currently working to determine the circumstances that led up to the deadly incident. Police did not indicate if there were any witnesses to the violence or who called 911.

Our crews at the scene have spotted a Minnesota BCA vehicle outside the crime scene. The BCA often assists local police with serious incidents.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information is made available.